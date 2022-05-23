Advertisement

Know the signs and symptoms of a stroke

National Stroke Awareness Month
By Lauren Floyd
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the midst of National Stroke Awareness Month, it is important to know the signs and symptoms of this medical emergency.

There are two main types of strokes. Ischemic stroke occurs due to lack of blood flow. Hemorrhagic stroke occurs due to bleeding.

Both conditions cause parts of the brain to stop functioning properly.

Officials say strokes can happen to anyone.

Kimmy Rheaume, EMT at Med Center Health EMS says, ”It is seen more in the older age categories, however, it does not just affect people of the elderly age categories. It can affect anybody. there are two different types of main strokes that we look at as far as where there’s bleeding on the brain or whether or not there is a clot.”

Med Center Health uses the acronym ‘BE FAST’ to remind first responders to be fast, as well as a way to recognize signs and symptoms. Sudden onset signs and symptoms include inability or difficulty to balance, loss of vision, drooping of the face, inability to make arms even, slurred speech, and time.

Rheaume says the ‘T’ for time is most important.

”Needing to know exactly when the symptoms started is very important. We need to know down to the second if possible if you are able to know that, or that last known normal for that person. That allows us to be able to give the information to the doctors to be able to help more rapidly,” she says.

With the month of May nearing the end, and temperatures already on the rise, it is crucial to watch for signs of heat stroke even in children.

Anyone has the possibility of getting the risk of having a heat stroke. We definitely do not want to leave children in a locked vehicle. The temperature inside of the vehicle rapidly increases, and it increases more than it is outside. If you are someone that sees that, definitely call 911. We will give you instructions on how to handle that situation. That is definitely an emergency,” Rheaume says.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there have been 907 child hot car deaths since 1998.

If sudden onset signs occur, call 911 immediately and do not wait for symptoms to worsen.

