Mill Springs battlefield, cemetery partner for Memorial Day

NANCY, Ky. (AP) - Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument and Mill Springs National Cemetery are working together to honor military service members who died in the line of duty.

Officials said Memorial Day events will begin at the Mill Springs Battlefield with a remembrance ceremony at Zollicoffer Park to reflect on the Civil War battle.

Afterward, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dean Collins will speak at the National Cemetery for a service to honor all those who died while serving in the military.

Veterans, active-duty service members, their families and the public are invited to attend the ceremony.

