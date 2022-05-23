Advertisement

Mother breaks back saving stepdaughter from a house fire

Crystal Dawson has a shattered vertebra in her spine and is unable to walk. (Source: WSET, SEAN DAWSON, CNN)
By Mia Nelson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) – A woman in Virginia is in the hospital after hurting her back while catching her stepdaughter who jumped out the window to escape a house fire.

Crystal Dawson says she was just being a mom, but that’s an understatement.

She has a shattered vertebra in her spine and is unable to walk.

Dawson woke up around 1 a.m. Friday to make her baby a bottle when she saw the flames. She and her husband got the baby out of the house, but their other two children were still upstairs.

“I was scared. I was crying,” Brianna Dawson said. “I was like, ‘Dad, I can’t get out. I can’t get out.’”

Brian Dawson tried to go up the stairs for the kids, but the flames pushed him back.

Brianna got her brother, Christian, to her room and told him they had to jump from the second-floor window.

“My wife knew I could not catch him because of my back injury,” Brian said. “My son jumped and did a tuck and roll.”

Brianna was scared to jump, but Crystal assured the girl she would catch her.

“When I tried to catch my daughter, she landed on my chest,” Crystal explained.

She said she just did what any mother would do.

“No mom is going to stand there and let their kids die because of a house fire,” Crystal said. “They’re going to do everything they can, and if that means that I died in place of her, I would have done it in a heartbeat.”

The Dawsons say Crystal will need to have surgery.

Copyright 2022 WSET via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyron Holt
Clarksville man turns himself in for alleged Oak Grove shooting connection
Hindu Temple in Bowling Green
New Hindu Temple opening this week in Bowling Green
32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map
32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map
The family of Cindy and Ronald Burdette stand in front of a table of clothes and toys.
Family of woman allegedly murdered by her husband speaks out
The J.M. Smucker Company is recalling Jif peanut butter products after a salmonella outbreak...
Jif recalls thousands of peanut butter products after salmonella outbreak

Latest News

Hospital security guards helps deliver baby in elevator on Mother's Day.
'No medical training whatsoever': Hospital security guard delivers baby in elevator on Mother's Day
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Expert: Monkeypox likely spread by sex at 2 raves in Europe
Bellevue East's Mikey Gow
Lamar Jackson, ESPN put spotlight on ambidextrous QB from Nebraska
Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in...
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine’s 1st war crimes trial
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday...
Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine