Readings Rebound Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Low clouds coupled with a northeast wind kept temperatures from climbing out of the mid 60s in Bowling Green Monday! Tuesday looks brighter and more seasonable, however.

Warmer and more humid by mid-week

Warmer sunshine returns on Tuesday, with showers moving back in late tomorrow night. Showers and storms look likely Wednesday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Rain and some storms linger on Thursday, but we start to dry out and warm back up as we head into the holiday weekend. At this time, the period Saturday through Memorial Day (Monday) appears dry and cooperative for outdoor plans!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 79. Low 66. Winds E at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy and warm. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. High 74. Low 55. Winds S at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 58

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 59

Record High: 96 (1921)

Record Low: 38 (1889)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 2.46″ (-1.37″)

Yearly Precip: 21.55″ (+0.66″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Pollen: 3.9 (Low - Trees)

