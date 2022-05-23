Advertisement

VIDEO: CASA of South Central Kentucky seeking volunteers in new recruiting event

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - CASA of South Central Kentucky recruits and trains citizen volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the foster care and family court systems.

They are having a new volunteering event where recruits can come by and get trained in how to become Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Kentucky.

For more information about the event or about the organization, you can visit their website.

