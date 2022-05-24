BGPD releases reports addressing weekend bomb threats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department released reports Monday regarding multiple threats against businesses over the weekend.

“The complainants alleged an unknown caller contacted their businesses from multiple phone numbers and threatened to destroy their properties with weapons of mass destruction and kill their occupants with automatic weapons,” according to a report from the department.

On Saturday, officers first responded to Wingstop at 2435 Nashville Road after a caller said she was called by an unknown suspect who told her that 10 bombs had been placed within 100 yards of the store and would go off in three hours.

The suspect also told the caller he had an AK-47 and was going to come in the business and shoot everyone.

While officers were on the scene, Smoothie King, located in the same building, was also contacted and given the same threat, according to police.

Office made contact with the managers of El Mazatlan and Solar Nails & Spa and informed them on the threats that were made to the business next to them.

All business at 2435 Nashville Road ceased their operations immediately.

Cheddars Scratch Kitchen at 701 Campbell Lane was then contacted and advised of the same threat and then Dairy Queen at 2430 Nashville Road.

Cheddars did not choose to cease operations but Dairy Queen did.

At 8:51 p.m. McDonald’s at 2420 Nashville Road was contacted by the same male voice as described by the call takers from the previous six businesses.

The McDonald’s manager advised the caller told her there were 10 bombs placed within 100 yards of the business and they would explode.

The manager stated she did not know if the caller said in “five minutes or hours.”

At 9:30 p.m., Burger King at 731 Campbell Lane called dispatch advising they had just received the same threats as the above business.

No arrests have been made in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

“It just takes some time to go through the appropriate measures,” said officer Ethan Decker, “A lot of people know nowadays that you can use phone numbers from various spoofed sources. So we just have to walk through that and once a suspect is developed, he will be charged with multiple counts of terroristic threatening.”

