Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

Robert Thomason
Robert Thomason(Warren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was sentenced Monday, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, to 11 years in prison for possessing, with the intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2020, Robert Thomason, 41, possessed, with the intent to distribute, 54.13 grams of methamphetamine.

Thomason also possessed a handgun after having been previously convicted of the felony offenses of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and bail jumping.

“Outstanding work by ATF, the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and KSP,” said U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky. “Drug distribution and the illegal possession of firearms remain top law enforcement priorities in the Western District as we continue the fight against violent crime.”

