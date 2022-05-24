Former Edmonson County teacher sentenced to more than 15 years in child porn case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - William Lindsey, 30, of Brownsville sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green.

Lindsey plead guilty to charges of attempted online enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography in February of 2022.

Federal prosecutors asked for Lindsey to serve nearly 20 years in prison, filing a sentencing memorandum with a formal request that Lindsey receive a 235-month sentence.

Law enforcement reviewed Lindsey’s cellphone and discovered he had communications with multiple juveniles in which he requested sexually explicit pictures from them. One being a 13-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, on January 7, 2021, the defendant began an online conversation that was sexual in nature with a person he believed to be a minor. Lindsey was actually talking with an undercover officer with the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations.

After several days of conversations, Lindsey was arrested at Edmonson County High School. Authorities say Lindsey agreed to be interviewed. During the interview, he admitted the person he met online he knew to be a minor, that the conversation was sexual in nature and he asked for images. Authorities say he also said that he should not have engaged in the behavior because of the age of the person he was talking to and went on to say that he had communicated with numerous other girls on various platforms concerning sexually explicit topics and that he believed many of them were minors.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.