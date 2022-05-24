Kentucky Realtors provides $176,000 in tornado relief to Bowling Green residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Realtors has announced the group has provided more than $176,000 to 71 recipients in Bowling Green to those that were impacted by the December 2021 tornadoes.

Following the tornadoes, Kentucky Realtors teamed up with the National Association of Realtors to make $1.5 million in Disaster Relief Assistance available to help those impacted by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky including Mayfield, Bowling Green, Princeton and Dawson Springs.

To date, $540,000 has been provided to 233 Western Kentucky residents with recipients receiving an average of $2,323 per household.

“Our hearts go out to those people who were impacted by the tornadoes,” said Kentucky Realtors President, Mike Inman. “Realtors believe in building strong communities and we feel very deeply the loss that people have experienced. This is an important way for us to make a difference.”

Relief assistance is limited to three months of housing expenses up to a maximum of $3,000 per household.

Any Kentucky residents affected by the tornado event on Dec. 10 are encouraged to apply for disaster relief from Kentucky Realtors.

Applications are available at kyrealtors.com/relief.

