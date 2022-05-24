Mammoth Cave National Park lands spot on summer destination list

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park has been named among the 150 best things to do in the United States this summer by Travel Lemming.

The park reached the 14th spot.

“While every National Park in the US is a special place, there’s nothing quite like Mammoth Caves anywhere else. The sheer size of the caves is incredible. Plus, the opportunity to explore an underground world that we rarely ever encounter is a profound experience,” said Travel Lemming writer Elizabeth Demolat.

Travel Lemming is an online travel guide with more than a half-million monthly readers across the United States and Canada. It is known for its focus on encouraging travelers to go “off the lemming path.”

The inaugural edition of the publication’s signature summer list was selected by Travel Lemming’s team of two dozen writers and editors.

