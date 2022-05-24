Officers to be remembered at memorial this week in Kentucky

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Seven Kentucky law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty last year will be remembered during a ceremony this week.

Gov. Andy Beshear will join the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation and the Department of Criminal Justice Training for the ceremony Thursday.

The Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says the event will be at 10 a.m. at the Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial monument site at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.

In addition to those who died last year, the ceremony will also honor five law enforcement officers who died between 1913 and 1948.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.