Petco Love to invest $250K in the BGWC Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society is set to receive a $250,000 grant investment from Petco Love during a celebration on May 26.

The grant investment will support the work the humane society does, and is part of a more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love.

“There are no words to express our gratitude to Petco Love for their support,” said Lorri Hare, the Director of Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. “Their generosity has helped us save thousands of lives through our Community Cat Program and our spay and neuter efforts. This has truly been the most lifesaving mission we have ever achieved, and it would NOT have been possible without this amazing partnership.”

Members of the Petco non-profit also commented on the work that BGWC Humane Society has done.

“The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society has accomplished a great deal with limited funding in an area of the country with tremendous need. Their outcomes create positive impacts for the surrounding human and animal communities, and we are proud to invest in their work,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts, and Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

