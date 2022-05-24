Raiders Baseball advances to 4th Region Semi-Final

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On the opening day of the 4th Region Baseball Tournament, Warren East advances to the final four as they take down Franklin-Simpson 8-2.

It was a pitcher’s duel to start, with no score until the bottom of the fourth after an RBI double from Ayden Barrick. The 14th District Champs would score six runs in the fourth and go on to advance to the semifinals.

The Raiders will take on Clinton County at WKU’s Nick Denes Field Tuesday after the Bulldogs defeated Glasgow 2-1. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM.

Here are the other scores from the first round of the 4th Region Tournament.

Clinton County 2 Glasgow 1

Bowling Green 11 Logan County 8

Russell County 5 Barren County 1

Bowling Green will take on Russell County at 5:30 pm Tuesday at Nick Denes Field

