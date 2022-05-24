Unsettled Weather Takes Over!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy start, our Tuesday was nice overall. But the next several days will be marred by occasional showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy and humid Wednesday

Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Rain and some storms linger on Thursday, then a cool down for Friday. We start to dry out and warm back up as we head into the holiday weekend, making it great forecast outdoor plans!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely, esp. late. Breezy and warm. High 86. Low 66. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. A thunderstorm possible. Breezy. High 76. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 72. Low 54. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 77

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 96 (1912)

Record Low: 39 (1931)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 2.46″ (-1.52″)

Yearly Precip: 21.55″ (+0.51″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 7.1 (Med-High - Trees & Grass)

