A warmer day ahead with a little sunshine returning

By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warmer weather returns on today, with some sunshine before showers moving back in tonight.

  • Seasonably warm weather this afternoon
  • Rain and storms likely Wednesday/Thursday
  • Memorial Day weekend weather looks sunny & warm

Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Rain and some storms linger on Thursday, then a cool down for Friday. We start to dry out and warm back up as we head into the holiday weekend, making it great forecast outdoor plans!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 79. Low 66. Winds E at 8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy and warm. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. High 74. Low 55. Winds S at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High Today: 96 (1912)

Record Low Today: 39 (1931)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:54 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: T

So Far This Month: 2.46″ (-1.37″)

So Far This Year: 21.35″ (+0.66″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 19 Small Particulate Matter: 35

Pollen Count: 7.1 Medium-High (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (High)

