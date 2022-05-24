A warmer day ahead with a little sunshine returning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warmer weather returns on today, with some sunshine before showers moving back in tonight.
- Seasonably warm weather this afternoon
- Rain and storms likely Wednesday/Thursday
- Memorial Day weekend weather looks sunny & warm
Showers and storms are likely on Wednesday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Rain and some storms linger on Thursday, then a cool down for Friday. We start to dry out and warm back up as we head into the holiday weekend, making it great forecast outdoor plans!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 79. Low 66. Winds E at 8 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy and warm. High 81. Low 64. Winds S at 17 mph.
THURSDAY: Showers likely. High 74. Low 55. Winds S at 11 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 81
Normal Low: 60
Record High Today: 96 (1912)
Record Low Today: 39 (1931)
Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.
Sunset: 7:54 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: T
So Far This Month: 2.46″ (-1.37″)
So Far This Year: 21.35″ (+0.66″)
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 19 Small Particulate Matter: 35
Pollen Count: 7.1 Medium-High (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: 9 (High)
