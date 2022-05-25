Another round of showers and storms on the way today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We got so much needed rain yesterday, but also had a few stronger storms.

An isolated severe thunderstorms is possible today and tomorrow

Increased rain chances, but cooler for Friday

Looking sunny and pleasant for Memorial Day Weekend

This afternoon should be mainly dry, but warm & breezy. Later today-tonight we will see another round of showers and storms move in. These storms could produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong wind. Showers and a few storms are still possible Thursday. The chance to see rain on Friday has gone up a bit, so plan for a few showers lingering throughout the day.

As we head into the weekend, quiet weather returns. The mornings will be comfortably cool with abundant, warm afternoon sunshine. Things are heating up for Memorial Day, so stay hydrated and dress in light colored, lightweight, loose fitting clothing if you are in any parade or events for the holiday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms likely, esp. late. Breezy and warm. High 86. Low 66. Winds S at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers likely. A thunderstorm possible. Breezy. High 76. Low 54. Winds S at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 72. Low 54. Winds W at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High Today: 99 (1926)

Record Low Today: 38 (1925)

Sunrise: 5:31 a.m.

Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.50″

So Far This Month: 2.96″ (-1.02″)

So Far This Year: 22.05″ (+1.01″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 21 Small Particulate Matter: 33

Pollen Count: 3.8 Low (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

