Advertisement

Bowling Green officials urge drivers to be vigilant during Memorial Day weekend

Preparing for Memorial Day traffic
By Sarah Walters
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most major road construction in the state will be put on pause this weekend to help with Memorial Day traffic.

Drivers are asked to still be vigilant as long-term restrictions from the projects, like detours and speed limits, will still be enforced.

“We all know that there’s construction on the road, it seems like that no matter what road we go down, they’re doing construction on it,” Bowling Green Police’s Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said, “Understand that those have lower speed limits and that we want you to pay attention to help those workers that are in those work zones.”

Public Works Director Gene Meredith, had similar sentiments.

“The big thing this time of year is road construction. With road construction comes the barricades and the cones and the barrels that are on the streets,” he said, “So watch out for signs, watch out for the barrels and cones, and just slow down.”

Both officials also urged drivers to avoid distractions while driving like eating or using their phone, as well as driving while intoxicated.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of lane closures and traffic shifts while traveling this weekend.

More information about road closures and detours can be found online or by calling 511.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
LIVE: 18 children, 3 adults killed in Texas elementary school shooting
The Jackson Police Department said the shooting was justified.
Teen shot and killed by friend in ‘prank gone wrong,’ police say
Tyron Holt
Clarksville man turns himself in for alleged Oak Grove shooting connection
Robert Thomason
Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
A Chicago woman was found chained in an abandoned house after a man heard screams for help.
Man hears screaming, finds woman chained in abandoned house

Latest News

Tips on how to discuss mental health with children
Lisa Rice Mental Health Interview
Vertical Excape Summer Fitness
Vertical Excape Summer Fitness
Texas School Shooting
Texas School Shooting
WCPS Mental Health Counselor, Lisa Rice, talks about mental health and children
How to talk to talk to your children about tragedy, like school shootings