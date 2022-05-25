Bowling Green officials urge drivers to be vigilant during Memorial Day weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most major road construction in the state will be put on pause this weekend to help with Memorial Day traffic.

Drivers are asked to still be vigilant as long-term restrictions from the projects, like detours and speed limits, will still be enforced.

“We all know that there’s construction on the road, it seems like that no matter what road we go down, they’re doing construction on it,” Bowling Green Police’s Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward said, “Understand that those have lower speed limits and that we want you to pay attention to help those workers that are in those work zones.”

Public Works Director Gene Meredith, had similar sentiments.

“The big thing this time of year is road construction. With road construction comes the barricades and the cones and the barrels that are on the streets,” he said, “So watch out for signs, watch out for the barrels and cones, and just slow down.”

Both officials also urged drivers to avoid distractions while driving like eating or using their phone, as well as driving while intoxicated.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of lane closures and traffic shifts while traveling this weekend.

More information about road closures and detours can be found online or by calling 511.

