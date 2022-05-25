Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Willie Bays murder

BGPD is asking for your help in the search for a murderer
By Gene Birk
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Monday May 1, 2022 they responded to 19 East 13th Avenue to investigate the murder of Willie Bays.

Due to the nature of the killing, police cast a wide net, and began canvassing the city, looking for video surveillance of the car driven by the suspects. It’s believed to be a 2000-2001 Toyota Camry, with dark tinted windows, and a skull sticker on the rear windshield.

Police are closing in on multiple investigative leads, and are confident in the discovery of additional evidence. Investigators are now seeking the public’s help, in getting information about this car. Police request you to please not approach the vehicle or the suspects.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

