Free Admission for Veterans at National Corvette Museum

By William Battle
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Corvette Museum is giving back to those that gave to our country. In honor of Military Week, the National Corvette Museum is giving free admission to veterans, retirees, and active duty service members. This offer is redeemable at the admission counter with any valid military ID from May 23-31, 2022.

The mission of the museum is to:

  • Promote the restoration, preservation, and conservation of America’s sports car.
  • Be a repository of, and preserve, printed technical materials and historical information on the Corvette automobile.
  • Enhance the knowledge of the general public regarding the design, development, construction, and history of the Corvette automobile.
  • Provide information to the general public, collectors and automobile historians about the Corvette automobile.
  • Provide a facility to house and display the Corvette automobile for public exhibition, and for research in the areas of the automotive sciences and automobile mechanics.
  • Provide historical literature and memorabilia on the Corvette automobile, from its development to the present day, for the general public and collectors.

The National Corvette Museum opened in 1994 as an educational tribute to America’s sports car. The Museum is located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, known worldwide as the home of the Corvette. Every Corvette in the world since 1981 is assembled at the General Motors Bowling Green Assembly Plant located just ¼ mile from the National Corvette Museum.

