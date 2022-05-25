Lakers hold off Purples, advance to 4th Region Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After almost a two-hour rain delay, Russell County put up seven runs on Bowling Green and hold off a late run to advance to their first 4th Region Championship since 2018 winning 7-3.

The lakers got off to an early 4-0 lead in the second, holding the Purples to no hits in the first four innings.

Bowling Green made a late push in the sixth scoring three runs, but it would not be enough to end their season.

Russell County will play the winner of the Warren East Clinton County semi-final, first pitch for that game is 12 pm Wednesday.

