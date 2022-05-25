More Wet Weather into Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought more locally heavy rain to the region Wednesday. Rain chances stay high as we round out the work week.

Showers and a few storms remain likely Thursday. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and some hail. The chance to see rain on Friday has gone up a bit, so plan for a few showers lingering throughout the day.

As we head into the weekend, quiet weather returns. The mornings will be comfortably cool with abundant, warm afternoon sunshine. Things are heating up for Memorial Day, so stay hydrated and dress in light colored, lightweight, loose fitting clothing if you are in any parade or events for the holiday. Even hotter temps are showing up for Tuesday and Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and cooler. High 76. Low 56. Winds S at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 70. Low 54. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 78. Low 57. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 99 (1926)

Record Low: 38 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.38″

Monthly Precip: 3.34″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 22.43″ (+1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Trees & Grass)

