Advertisement

More Wet Weather into Thursday!

Unsettled through Friday, then a GORGEOUS holiday weekend!
A cool-ish finish to the week
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms brought more locally heavy rain to the region Wednesday. Rain chances stay high as we round out the work week.

More heavy rainfall possible Tuesday night

Showers and a few storms remain likely Thursday. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and some hail. The chance to see rain on Friday has gone up a bit, so plan for a few showers lingering throughout the day.

As we head into the weekend, quiet weather returns. The mornings will be comfortably cool with abundant, warm afternoon sunshine. Things are heating up for Memorial Day, so stay hydrated and dress in light colored, lightweight, loose fitting clothing if you are in any parade or events for the holiday. Even hotter temps are showing up for Tuesday and Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy and cooler. High 76. Low 56. Winds S at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High 70. Low 54. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 78. Low 57. Winds W at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 83

Today’s Low: 67

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 99 (1926)

Record Low: 38 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.38″

Monthly Precip: 3.34″ (-0.79″)

Yearly Precip: 22.43″ (+1.24″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Pollen: 3.8 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robert Thomason
Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
William Oneal Lindsey
Former Edmonson County teacher sentenced in child porn case
Gas Prices
How gas prices have changed in Kentucky in the last week

Latest News

May 25th Weather Forecast
Another round of showers and storms on the way today
A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday
Unsettled Weather Takes Over!
May 24th Weather Forecast
A warmer day ahead with a little sunshine returning
Showers and storms return Wednesday
Readings Rebound Tuesday!