Advertisement

Oreo and Ritz unite for ‘cookie cracker sandwich’

Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo...
Ritz and Oreo team up for a sweet and salty snack and are giving away a thousand packs of "Oreo x Ritz."(Mondelez)
By CNN
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ritz and Oreo have teamed up for an interesting snack collaboration. It’s a sweet and salty fusion called “Oreo X Ritz.”

The treat is one part cracker and another part cookie joined together by a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and a layer or cookie creme.

The two brands are owned by Mondelēz International.

The company has only produced 1,000 packs so far and is giving them away for free at oreo.com/ritz starting on Thursday.

If you want to try them, you just have to pay a shipping fee.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robert Thomason
Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
William Oneal Lindsey
Former Edmonson County teacher sentenced in child porn case
Gas Prices
How gas prices have changed in Kentucky in the last week

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden signs policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference
Warren County school district offers advice for parents post Texas shooting
Warren County school district offers advice for parents post Texas shooting
This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. The...
Reality TV’s Josh Duggar gets 12 years in child porn case