Purples, Gators set to resume semifinal action on Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 14th district softball semifinals will resume on Wednesday morning at 11 am.

Bowling Green and Greenwood will have to wait just a little longer before finishing up their game that started Tuesday evening. The Gators led Bowling Green 5-0 in the top of the sixth.

The winner will face either Warren East or South Warren in the district championship which will be played on Thursday as of right now.

