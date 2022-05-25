Scholarship in memory of Franklin ICU nurse helps one man’s nursing journey

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in 2020 we brought you the story of Gary Woodward.

An intensive care unit nurse at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville although working in Nashville, Woodward is originally from Franklin, Kentucky.

“We miss him every day,” says Jacque Woodward, Gary Woodward’s wife.

Woodward is reflecting on the legacy of her husband Gary Woodward, whose life was cut short after a battle with COVID-19.

“We have six grandchildren and we do everything we can to make sure that they know him, that they know who he was, what he stood for, and the kind of man he was, we don’t ever want them to forget that,” added Woodward.

Jacque alongside her daughters turned their tragic experience into something positive, that would give back to the community.

“The first thing that came to mind was a scholarship for nursing,” says Woodward.

Gary Woodward was an intensive care unit nurse at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital, a career that began after his wife had a short stay at the hospital.

Woodward was so inspired by the nurses, he decided to change careers and went back to school.

“Gary loved his nurses, he enjoyed what he did, he had such a remarkable way of teaching, and mentoring, so many nurses, and we just didn’t want that to end and so the scholarship was perfect and we have seen so many good things as a part of the scholarship,” also says Woodward.

Recently, The Ascension St. Thomas Foundation awarded the first Gary Woodward Scholarship to Jamarcus Corlew.

“I was without a word, I was like me? Out of everybody at the hospital. I was like, yeah, we figure that you will be the perfect fit and so it wasn’t until maybe weeks later I found out more about Gary and his life, and a lot of people began to reach out to me and tell me, you know, they used to work with Gary and told me how just an amazing individual that he was. So writing on just the testimony of his life, it’s just mind-blowing to me that I was able to get the scholarship, and have hopes that one day, that I can impact lives like Gary did,” adds Jamarcus Corlew, the scholarship recipient.

Corlew soon found out he had much more in common with Gary than he thought.

“We both started in other careers other than healthcare, and so that was great, we worked at the same hospital,” says Corlew.

Adding that he is now inspired by the legacy of Gary Woodward.

“This was someone who was in the frontlines of the battle when COVID first came, and he, unfortunately, he succumbed to his sickness while helping other patients as well. And so it gives me chills, bumps, thinking about them as someone, you know, passed away while doing something that they love. And so just carrying that same weight, I know what is out there, what it takes to be a nurse, and the risk that comes with it. But that’s what gives you the passion and the drive to do what you’re doing,” adds Corlew.

Now Corlew and Jacque Woodward have yet to meet in person but they plan on doing so in the coming months.

Med Center will also be awarding someone the Gary Alan Woodward scholarship in June, they’re currently taking applications for that.

