Simpson County Historical Center expansion

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fresh off their appearance on the Discovery Plus show “Alien Endgame”, the Simpson County Historical Society is hoping to expand and feature more exhibits from the county and surrounding areas.

Starting in a small room in the old jail, the museum has grown since its inception in the 1980′s. It was a place where you could find old circuit court and county court documents, tax records, marriage records, wills, and deeds. Another thing that is maintained at the facility are extensive family history files and genealogical collections for Simpson, Allen, Logan, and Warren Counties as well as Robertson and Sumner Counties in Tennessee. Many old scrapbooks, collections, family Bibles, assorted manuscripts, census records, funeral home records, local paper on microfilm, maps, picture file, obituary file, local history file, and memorabilia, as well as an extensive genealogical library are available.

Eventually, they were able to expand across the street into the building that used to be the first Ford dealership in town gave them the ability to showcase more exhibits about Franklin and Simpson County.

As a matter of fact, most of the exhibits featured in the museum’s exhibits have been donated over the years from the citizens of Franklin and Simpson County. Every artifact came from the families and businesses that originally owned them, making the museum that much more special to the people of the area. The dentist chair that older residents sat in as children sits in a corner in the main museum. Grandparents bringing their grandchildren and being able to tell personal stories about each item on display, allows a connection to history that cannot be found in major metropolitan museums. Yearbooks, school pictures, farming equipment, long phased out technology, you name it... It’s on display in one of the museum’s building on College Street in Franklin.

Dr. James Henry Snider is looking to expand the scope of the exhibits to include local industry and agriculture. He hopes to have relics of past industry on display beside items that are currently manufactured in Simpson County.

If you would like to contribute to the museum in any way, please contact the Simpson County Historical Society or by phone at 270-586-4229.

