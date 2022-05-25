Vertical eXcape offering summer climbing camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Have you ever thought about taking up rock climbing? There’s all the equipment costs and finding locations and safety consideration that might just seem too overwhelming to make that first step. There’s a facility here in Bowling Green that takes away all that worry and allows you to have all the fun of rock climbing without any added anxiety.

Vertical eXcape Climbing Center was established in Evansville, IN in 1998 and opened their Bowling Green location in 2017 allowing rock climbing enthusiasts and novices a place where they can reach new heights. With over 10,000 square feet of climbing space, they offer activities for all ages and skill ranges. Their friendly and helpful staff will assist you on finding the right experience for you.

This summer, if you’re looking for something different for the children, they are offering a Summer Climbing Camp.

The camps are designed to teach kids the basics of climbing and the importance of trust and communication. Each weekly session focuses on developing confidence and self-esteem through small group instruction, group climbing games, team-building activities and goal setting. Each climber will finish the summer camp with a sense of self-pride and accomplishment.

There will be nine camps in 2022. To register stop by the gym or give them a call at (270) 467-2601

Dates:

Session 1: May 23 – May 27

Session 2: May 30 – June 3

Session 3: June 6 – July 10

Session 4: June 13 – June 17

Session 5: June 20 – June 24

Session 6: June 27 – July 1

Session 7: July 11 – July 15

Session 8: July 18 – July 22

Session 9: July 25 – July 29

