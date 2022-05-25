Warren County school district offers advice for parents post Texas shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The school shooting in Texas yesterday has left some parents unsure of how to talk with their children about the issue, especially with school having just ended.

Warren County School’s Director of Student Services, Todd Hazel, advises parents that students are tougher than they seem. He said that what they need right now is someone to talk to them and offer a listening ear.

“Our kids are resilient, they’re much more resilient than we are as adults. They’re going to do better getting through this,” Hazel said, “But they just need someone to listen and someone to talk to. And we will assist with that in the buildings, and then we will work with parents to help them do the same thing.”

Hazel also advised parents to ask their children what they know about the subject, so that children can come to them for information rather than online.

”If the parents don’t talk to their child about it, they’re gonna hear it from someone else,” Hazel explained. “So it’s better that their parents just sit down and ask their child, what do you know about this? What have you heard about this? And give the child the opportunity to talk with them first, and then give details that are age appropriate for that child.”

Hazel assures parents that the district is also ready to provide mental health assistance to students and families, both inside and outside the school.

Warren County Schools will be sending out information to parents with advice on how to speak with your child after a school shooting. The district also offers online help for issues like depression, grieving, and coping online with their Helping Hearts program.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.