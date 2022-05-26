Advertisement

Cornerview Community Church to host ‘Feed the Veterans’ event

The Cornerview Community Church off of Louisville Road will be hosting their annual ‘Feed the Veterans’ event.(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Cornerview Community Church off of Louisville Road will be hosting their annual ‘Feed the Veterans’ event.

The pastor of the church said he really believes in honoring those who have, or are still fighting every day for our country and our freedoms. They will be providing a free meal to any veteran who shows up, and will be charging $5 to all others.

WBKO News spoke to the pastor of the church for more details. “It is all about celebrating the people who have fought in the war and have been a blessing to us and opened freedom up for everybody. Because I know a lot of them probably feel like they are left out. We want to let them know we remember you and we appreciate you,” Darren Busch said.

The event will be held on Memorial Day at the church starting at 11am.

