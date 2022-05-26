Econolodge in Russellville ranked first in the nation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Econolodge hotel of Russellville has been recognized with a 2022 Best of Choice award from Choice Hotels International, Inc. franchisor of the Econolodge brand.

The award was presented at the Choice Hotels at their 66th annual convention in Las Vegas on May 3-5.

The Best of Choice Award is awarded to the top hotels within the company’s domestic and international portfolio, representing tremendous accomplishment.

Award criteria are evaluated by Choice Hotels through its official property ranking reports based on guest reviews. Econolodge of Russellville is ranked No. 1 out of 671 Econolodge properties in the United States.

“As a leading hotel franchisor, we count on our owners to make sure each guest that stays at each and every one of our hotels feels welcome, wanted and respected,” said Tim Tobin, Vice President, franchisee onboarding and learning, Choice Hotels. “Award-winning hotels like the Econolodge have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on this brand promise and more, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments as an example for others to follow.”

Pradip Patel, who is the owner and operator of the Econolodge, along with his wife, Gita, said they are proud to have received this award.

“Anyone who comes to stay with us, we want them to feel welcomed and like home. Our priority is to make sure our guests feel safe and are satisfied with clean and comfortable rooms. We could not have done this without the help of our amazing staff, who have always shown up to make this possible,” said Pradip. “We are extremely humbled and happy to serve this amazing community. Some of our guests have become like family who have known us for many many years and have always stayed loyal to us. We have many that come from all over the country, but also outside of the US to work at some of our big plants in Logan County and we are so thankful for the business they bring into our small town.”

