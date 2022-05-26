Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge

LONDON, Ky. - A published report says a former Kentucky lawmaker and pharmacy owner has admitted in federal court to billing insurance programs for prescriptions that customers didn’t pick up.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that 46-year-old Robert Goforth pleaded guilty Wednesday to health care fraud and a charge related to money laundering.

Goforth admitted that the Clay County pharmacy billed insurance programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, for unused prescriptions that could then be sold again.

Goforth also admitted writing a check from an account containing at least some funds that were fraudulently obtained.

The Republican resigned from the state House last year after state charges in 2020 stemming from an alleged domestic dispute.

