Humane Society receives $250 thousand donation from Petco

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It was dog tags and dollar signs at Petco today after the company donated $250 thousand to the Warren County Humane Society

This donation was made possible by Petco Love, a non-profit that “invests in organizations that have the most impact.”

“We are so proud to partner with Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, and give them this life saving investment check,” said Petco Love Program Manager Wendy Fontaine, “The work that they’ve done in the community supports these life saving programs and has just made such a difference and a positive impact.”

The donation was awarded because of the Humane Society’s effort to keep euthanasia down with their spay and neuter program.

”Petco Love and the Petco partners have made it possible for us to cut euthanasia numbers in half in just a few years,” said Lorri Hare, the Warren County Humane Society’s Executive Director, “The largest reason for that is through the Community Cat program, and then funding our ability to get out there and, you know, trap, neuter, and release stray and feral cats in the community.”

The Humane Society plans to use the money to help with the medical fees of their spay and neuter programs.

“Just in the last, probably 12 months, we have altered almost 1,000 cats that were trapped out within our community either by our T-N-R program staff or animal control or individuals,” Hare explained, “This grant allows us to do all of that medical for free.”

Hare hopes the program will encourage the community to trap and bring in stray cats to be spayed or neutered for free.

More information about the Humane Society’s neutering programs can be found online.

