Advertisement

Humane Society receives $250 thousand donation from Petco

Humane Society receives $250 thousand donation from Petco
Humane Society receives $250 thousand donation from Petco(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -It was dog tags and dollar signs at Petco today after the company donated $250 thousand to the Warren County Humane Society

This donation was made possible by Petco Love, a non-profit that “invests in organizations that have the most impact.”

“We are so proud to partner with Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, and give them this life saving investment check,” said Petco Love Program Manager Wendy Fontaine, “The work that they’ve done in the community supports these life saving programs and has just made such a difference and a positive impact.”

The donation was awarded because of the Humane Society’s effort to keep euthanasia down with their spay and neuter program.

”Petco Love and the Petco partners have made it possible for us to cut euthanasia numbers in half in just a few years,” said Lorri Hare, the Warren County Humane Society’s Executive Director, “The largest reason for that is through the Community Cat program, and then funding our ability to get out there and, you know, trap, neuter, and release stray and feral cats in the community.”

The Humane Society plans to use the money to help with the medical fees of their spay and neuter programs.

“Just in the last, probably 12 months, we have altered almost 1,000 cats that were trapped out within our community either by our T-N-R program staff or animal control or individuals,” Hare explained, “This grant allows us to do all of that medical for free.”

Hare hopes the program will encourage the community to trap and bring in stray cats to be spayed or neutered for free.

More information about the Humane Society’s neutering programs can be found online.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Robert Thomason
Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
The Burns
To Love and to Hold: Couple marries at Med Center after mother in law is admitted to hospital

Latest News

View From The Hill: Third generation police officer sworn in at WKU Police Department
View From the Hill: WKU PD Swears in Third Gen Police Officer
View From the Hill: WKU PD Swears in Third Gen Police Officer
Kentucky Police officers honored at memorial service
Gov. Beshear honors 7 peace officers at Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony
1
Allie and Ariella's Graduation