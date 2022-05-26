Advertisement

Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a manufacturer of electrical power distribution connectors plans to locate in western Kentucky and create 150 jobs.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says Hollobus Technologies Inc. is investing $2.25 million to move its headquarters and some operations to a former Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray.

Officials say the Kentucky location will produce a new product line that is an alternative to electrical cabling for large industrial projects.

The company has partnered with Murray State University to establish a pipeline for workers and said it intends to focus on hiring veterans.

