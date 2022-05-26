Advertisement

Matthews announces candidacy for Bowling Green City Commissioner

Stephanie Matthews
Stephanie Matthews(Stephanie Matthews)
By Will Whaley
May. 26, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Long-time Bowling Green resident, Stephanie Matthews, has announced her plans to file paperwork to run for Bowling Green City Commission in the November General Election.

Matthews made the announcement Monday at an event.

“I’m running to reinvigorate the principle that the City Commissioners’ first obligation is to secure a positive future for our city,” said Matthews. “I’m genuinely looking forward to this campaign and the opportunity to meet even more of our diverse residents.”

Currently she works as the partnership director at Christian Family Radio.

