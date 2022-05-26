Advertisement

VIDEO: Residents join forces to move ‘floating island’ with their boats

Residents in Wisconsin collectively joined their boats to create enough power to move a giant floating bog on the Chippewa Flowage. (Source: KBJR)
By Quinn Gorham and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE, Wis. (KBJR/Gray News) - This week in Wisconsin, it was a group effort when community residents used their boats to move a giant floating bog on the Chippewa Flowage.

“It’s one of the first things you look for when you come here in the morning: ‘Where’s the bog?’” Denny Reyes said, who owns The Landing Restaurant and Resort nearby.

KBJR reports the bog is several decades old and formed when the Chippewa River was dammed roughly 100 years ago.

As soil and plant matter combined, patches of peat began to float around the Chippewa Flowage. The fertile soil was the perfect habitat for plants and animals, and soon an entire ecosystem began to thrive on the bog.

However, for Reyes and other residents near the lake, the bog slowly floats into shore and blocks a nearby bridge regularly.

“It’s almost every year. It takes a community effort, and you have to have the winds at your back to push,” Reyes said.

With all of the animals that call it home, the state government considers it a protected habitat, meaning residents cannot break the bog up.

On Tuesday, 25 boats came together to push the bog away from the bridge, which is the only passage between the sides of the flowage.

Property owners in the community lent a helping hand, but the bog got stuck on a pile of rocks despite their efforts.

“When we move it, you got to get it in the right spot, or it can be back in a couple of days,” homeowner Greg Kopke said.

The residents said if the blog moves back to the bridge, they will be ready to push it away once again.

Updates continue with the Lake Chippewa Flowage Resort Association.

Copyright 2022 KBJR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robert Thomason
Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Robbie and Michael Phillips were two of the three people found dead after getting sick on the...
Couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Sandals resort in Bahamas, pathologist finds
William Oneal Lindsey
Former Edmonson County teacher sentenced in child porn case
Gas Prices
How gas prices have changed in Kentucky in the last week

Latest News

George Floyd, 46, died after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2...
Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by...
Supermarket chain donating $500K to families affected in elementary school mass shooting
The Burns
To Love and to Hold: Couple marries at Med Center after Mother in Law is admitted to hospital