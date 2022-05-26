Rounds of rains today, with some storms possible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Widespread rain moved in this morning, with another round of showers/storms possible this afternoon-this evening.

Isolated severe threat today

Cooler & cloudy, with light passing rain Friday

A lovely holiday weekend on the way

Showers and a few storms remain likely today. A few storms could be on the strong side with gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and some hail. The chance to see rain on Friday has gone up a bit, so plan for a few showers lingering throughout the day.

As we head into the weekend, quiet weather returns. The mornings will be comfortably cool with abundant, warm afternoon sunshine. Things are heating up for Memorial Day, so stay hydrated and dress in light colored, lightweight, loose fitting clothing if you are in any parade or events for the holiday. Even hotter temps are showing up for Tuesday and Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.