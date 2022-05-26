Advertisement

Showers Linger into Friday, then Improvements!

The holiday weekend looks WONDERFUL!
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More showers and thunderstorms soaked South-Central KY today! Some places picked up more than one inch of rain. Shower chances continue into Friday before we finally dry out this weekend!

Plenty of sun this weekend

Low pressure spinning to our north throws a little more moisture our way Friday. Scattered showers remain possible, as a result. Rain ends everywhere Friday evening. Highs tomorrow will be rather cool for late May, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

As we head into the weekend, quiet weather returns. The mornings will be comfortably cool with abundant, warm afternoon sunshine. Things are heating up for Memorial Day, so stay hydrated and dress in light colored, lightweight, loose fitting clothing if you are in any parade or events for the holiday. Even hotter temps are showing up for Tuesday and Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78. Low 57. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 64. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 97 (1914)

Record Low: 38 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.50″

Monthly Precip: 3.84″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 22.93″ (+1.59″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Pollen: 3.1 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Robert Thomason
Bowling Green man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
The Burns
To Love and to Hold: Couple marries at Med Center after mother in law is admitted to hospital

Latest News

May 26th Weather Forecast
Rounds of rains today, with some storms possible
Unsettled through Friday, then a GORGEOUS holiday weekend!
More Wet Weather into Thursday!
May 25th Weather Forecast
Another round of showers and storms on the way today
A few strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday
Unsettled Weather Takes Over!