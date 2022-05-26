Showers Linger into Friday, then Improvements!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More showers and thunderstorms soaked South-Central KY today! Some places picked up more than one inch of rain. Shower chances continue into Friday before we finally dry out this weekend!

Plenty of sun this weekend

Low pressure spinning to our north throws a little more moisture our way Friday. Scattered showers remain possible, as a result. Rain ends everywhere Friday evening. Highs tomorrow will be rather cool for late May, only reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

As we head into the weekend, quiet weather returns. The mornings will be comfortably cool with abundant, warm afternoon sunshine. Things are heating up for Memorial Day, so stay hydrated and dress in light colored, lightweight, loose fitting clothing if you are in any parade or events for the holiday. Even hotter temps are showing up for Tuesday and Wednesday!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78. Low 57. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 64. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 65

Normal High: 81

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 97 (1914)

Record Low: 38 (1925)

Today’s Precip: 0.50″

Monthly Precip: 3.84″ (-0.44″)

Yearly Precip: 22.93″ (+1.59″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Pollen: 3.1 (Low - Trees & Grass)

