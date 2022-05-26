Spartans win 14th district softball tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second-ranked softball team in Kentucky is sitting at the top for now.

South Warren wins the 14th district title after defeating archrival Greenwood, 3-2, in the championship game on Wednesday.

The Spartans took a 3-0 lead before Greenwood scored two unanswered runs. Greenwood nearly rallied in the seventh inning, but Layla Ogden ended the game with a strikeout to give South Warren the title.

All 4th region coaches will participate in the regional tournament draw on Friday morning at 8 a.m. at Warren East High.

