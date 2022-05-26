View From The Hill: Third generation police officer sworn in at WKU Police Department

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The newest member of WKU’s police department is following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather.

“I do solemnly affirm….”

“It was a very proud moment, very proud moment.”

Clark Arnold’s daughter Catherine was sworn in as a WKU Police Officer.

A role she’s been prepping for her whole life.

“My dad started in ‘92 at the police department. I was born in ‘93. So as soon as I was old enough to know about it, I’ve grown up around it.”

When Clark remarried in 1996, another role model entered the picture.

Catherine’s grandfather became retired WKU Police Chief Horace Johnson.

“Catherine has always been a remarkable young lady. I’m just happy that we’re able to celebrate where her career has advanced to at this point.”

This is Catherine’s first week on the job at WKU PD working for Chief Mitch Walker who served alongside her dad for nearly seventeen years at the Bowling Green Police Department.

“I couldn’t think of a better chief of police than Mitch Walker for her to try and emulate and follow in the footsteps of.”

It’s a lot of big shoes to fill but Catherine is ready for the challenge.

“I just want to change people’s lives, that’s why I’m here, for the better.”

Both her father and grandfather had parallel careers in the military while serving in law enforcement.

It’s a familiar path for Catherine who at 29 has already served eight years in the army reserves and four at the Warren County Regional Jail.

“It means the world to me to be able to follow in their footsteps. They were great leaders and I hope to be able to do the same.”

Catherine Arnold graduated from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice in Richmond on May 19th, one day before being sworn in at WKU.

