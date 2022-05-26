Advertisement

Warren East baseball advances to regional championship game

Warren East takes on Clinton Co in a Win or Go Home situation
By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East baseball is one win away from an appearance at the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament in Lexington.

The Raiders advance to the regional championship game after a 9-0 thumping over Clinton County on Wednesday.

Despite a rain delay, Warren East took a 6-0 lead and nearly ended the game in six innings in a run-rule fashion. Tanner Goad only gave up one hit for the Raiders in a virtuoso performance.

Warren East will face Russell County in the chipper on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. at Nick Denes Field.

