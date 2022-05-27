3 federal prison officers accused of civil rights violations

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez.

The Justice Department says the indictment alleges two officers assaulted one inmate and attempted to cover it up with the help of another officer.

One officer is also accused of assaulting a second inmate and attempting to cover it up.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, but says allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.