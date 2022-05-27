Advertisement

3 federal prison officers accused of civil rights violations

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say three correctional officers at a federal prison in eastern Kentucky have been indicted on charges alleging civil rights violations.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal grand jury in London returned an indictment Thursday charging the officers at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy in Inez.

The Justice Department says the indictment alleges two officers assaulted one inmate and attempted to cover it up with the help of another officer.

One officer is also accused of assaulting a second inmate and attempting to cover it up.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to comment, but says allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
The Burns
To Love and to Hold: Couple marries at Med Center after mother in law is admitted to hospital

Latest News

Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Michael B. Groce
Stolen moped leads to drug arrest in Glasgow
How extremists target teens through video game culture
Members of the Russellville community are celebrating the completion of a crosswalk that has...
Russellville leaders celebrate completion of crosswalk on 9th Street