Better Weather This Weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain is finally coming to an end tonight, paving the way for what will be a FANTASTIC holiday weekend!

Heat wave for next week!

Low pressure that’s been spinning clouds and rain into the region for the last several days now is finally heading out. High pressure takes over for our weekend, with brilliant sunshine each day and temps warming as we go. By Monday afternoon, readings will be near 90°! No matter what you have planned this weekend, the weather will cooperate, with no chance for rain or storms.

Heading into next week, the heat is on! Expect highs in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday before some cooing relief arrives later in the week. A small shot at rain exists late Wednesday, but our next good chance for showers and thunderstorms happens Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78. Low 59. Winds W at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 87. Low 64. Winds S at 11 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and hot. High 90. Low 65. Winds S at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 60

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 60

Record High: 98 (1911)

Record Low: 35 (1961)

Today’s Precip: 0.09″

Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (-0.50″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+1.53″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 3.2 (Low - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.