Bowling Green’s Hindu Temple holds ribbon-cutting and officially opens its doors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - City leaders and members of the Indian American community in Bowling Green gathered together to officially celebrate the grand opening of the Hindu Temple on Scottsville Road.

The idea of the temple came together three years ago, and covid kept delaying it.

One representative of the temple said the efforts are thanks to Nick Patel, the president of the society.

On Friday, the mayor alongside city and state officials held a ribbon-cutting to signify the grand opening.

Those with the temple gave tours and also celebrated the occasion with food.

“This is a temple for the community. I think that you know, the Indian culture is very inclusive and a lot of times what we forget is we try to play, this is your culture, this is your culture, this is my culture. But you know, that’s not how this is and that’s what today’s ceremony proved, I don’t think we could, I don’t think there’s a better depiction of this. Today’s ceremony was all about showing everyone that, you know, this temple is for the community,” says Disha Patel, Nick Patel’s daughter.

The celebrations continue all weekend long, on Sunday there will be a procession from Greenwood High School to the temple where the deities will be taken on a “chariot” to the temple.

The Hindu Temple is located at 6085 Scottsville Road.

