Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Dog alerts family to intruder inside home

A family in Colorado avoided an attempted home robbery, thanks to their brave dog. (Source: KCNC/surveillance video/cell phone video/CNN)
By Rick Sallinger
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KCNC) – A family in Colorado avoided an attempted home robbery, thanks to their brave dog.

Police are now searching for the intruders.

The couple had just picked up their child from day care, and when they returned home with their dog Phoebe, she quickly noticed there was a stranger inside.

Natalie, who did not provide her last name, said Phoebe went to the back of the house immediately and started barking.

“And then we saw a man run through our dining room,” Natalie said.

The family ran out of the house and called 911. Seconds later, the intruder ran outside and jumped into a getaway car. The homeowners took photos of what police said was a stolen white Subaru.

A surveillance camera also captured the female driver. The vehicle eventually ran a stop sign and struck another car entering the intersection.

The suspects fled the vehicle at the scene, according to police.

“They continued driving and then eventually dumped their essentially totaled vehicle on another random street in the neighborhood,” Joanna Small with Wheat Ridge police said.

License plates and drug paraphernalia were found in the wrecked and abandoned getaway car.

Phoebe’s owners are grateful she protected them.

“We do know that she is protective of the house, but [we’re] definitely grateful that she was the one who encountered him and not us, because I don’t want to see a man in our house, face-to-face, who is trying to rob us,” Natalie said.

Police are still searching for the suspects.

Copyright 2022 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors in the Donbas
Rotisserie chicken prices are holding steady amid higher food prices overall.
Grocery prices are up on everything but rotisserie chicken - here’s why
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
The on-scene leader thought they were dealing with a barricaded subject and delayed entering...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited