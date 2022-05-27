Cheers! City teases new entertainment district, unveiling name

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a months-long debate, the new entertainment destination center has a name.

The city made the announcement on Twitter, teasing the soon-to-be addition to downtown. “Fountain Row, an entertainment destination center, is coming soon,” the tweet read. The Fountain Row entertainment destination center will allow for open carry in downtown Bowling Green, with certain rules and regulations in place.

The tweet went on to say, “This is an extra amenity for our arts and entertainment experience.”

More details about exactly when the entertainment district would be running, exact rules, and how the to-go service will work weren’t released on Friday. The city said more information on that would be forthcoming.

⛲️💚 Fountain Row, an entertainment destination center, is coming soon. This is an extra amenity for our arts and entertainment experience. Follow @DowntownBGKY for updates on a kickoff party and how the to-go service will work. pic.twitter.com/U9PD2XNV50 — Bowling Green KY (@CityofBGKY) May 27, 2022

The city voted to move forward with the entertainment district in early May - with a vote from city commissioners that allowed the city to apply for an Entertainment District License. Talks for the EDC began in November 2021.

Once approved by the state, the EDC would activate an open container policy, but it would come with restrictions.

“What it allows a person to do is to take a drink from a licensed premise, what we’re recommending is they put it in a cup. Now the cup is important, we are recommending a clear cup that we would approve the brand for, that would have a QR code,” Brent Childers, director of Neighborhood & Community Services, told WBKO News in early May.

In the city’s announcement Friday, a picture of that cup was posted. It’s a clear cup with the Fountain Row logo.

Those with the city say it is important to stress that this entertainment district will not be like tailgating.

