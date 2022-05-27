Greenwood High School NJROTC cadets honor fallen heroes at Fairview Cemetery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the weekend inches closer, it’s a time of reflection and commemoration for many.

As we honor those fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

On Friday, ahead of Memorial Day on Monday, several Greenwood High School JROTC cadets placed American Flags in the three designated Veterans Sections at Fairview Cemetery.

The students went row by row placing a flag at each grave that belonged to a fallen hero.

Cadet Commander, Thomas Panzieri spoke on really taking time to reflect on this Memorial Day.

“It is very important because people often wake up now and just move their day long, and they don’t understand what happened to be able just to do that. They don’t understand that all of these brave men and women out here have given up so much or given up everything just so that we can wake up in peace or lay down and go to sleep in peace at night,” says Panzieri.

Senior Chief Daniel Garcia-Flores also spoke on placing flags ahead of Memorial Day.

“It’s an honor to do them, but it’s also very sad that many people have died for us,” she says.

Memorial Day is commemorated on Monday, May 30th.

1,125 flags were placed at the graves of military members at Fairview Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.