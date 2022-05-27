Hot Wheels: Race to Win officially open at the National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All roads lead to Bowling Green as the National Corvette Museum opened Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit on Thursday.

The exhibit will be open until Sept. 25.

“Generations of children have enjoyed the thrill and speed of racing with Hot Wheels, and this new interactive exhibit now brings families together to learn what brings racing to life in a fun and memorable way,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director, Global Live Events & Attractions, Mattel.

In the exhibit, visitors can be part of a race team working together to build and test the speed machines on the planet using Hot Wheels diecast cars to experiment and play. This behind-the-scenes look at the world of racing investigates the scientific process for designing cars and helps families who have the need for speed understand how it is achieved.

“We are eager to showcase the Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibition at the National Corvette Museum for Hot Wheels fans of all ages to experience the history of America’s sports car in an educational and interactive space,” said National Corvette Museum President and CEO Sharon Brawner. “The Corvette’s long-standing representation within Hot Wheels is one that carries across generations and we can’t wait to see the appreciation for both brands at our museum. This Limited Engagement Gallery Exhibition will be a place where everyone feels like a kid.”

For more information, call 270-781-7973.

