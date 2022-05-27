Advertisement

Hot Wheels: Race to Win officially open at the National Corvette Museum

A Hot Wheels exhibit is now open at the NCM until Sept. 25.
A Hot Wheels exhibit is now open at the NCM until Sept. 25.(National Corvette Museum)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All roads lead to Bowling Green as the National Corvette Museum opened Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibit on Thursday.

The exhibit will be open until Sept. 25.

“Generations of children have enjoyed the thrill and speed of racing with Hot Wheels, and this new interactive exhibit now brings families together to learn what brings racing to life in a fun and memorable way,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director, Global Live Events & Attractions, Mattel.

In the exhibit, visitors can be part of a race team working together to build and test the speed machines on the planet using Hot Wheels diecast cars to experiment and play. This behind-the-scenes look at the world of racing investigates the scientific process for designing cars and helps families who have the need for speed understand how it is achieved.

“We are eager to showcase the Hot Wheels: Race to Win exhibition at the National Corvette Museum for Hot Wheels fans of all ages to experience the history of America’s sports car in an educational and interactive space,” said National Corvette Museum President and CEO Sharon Brawner. “The Corvette’s long-standing representation within Hot Wheels is one that carries across generations and we can’t wait to see the appreciation for both brands at our museum. This Limited Engagement Gallery Exhibition will be a place where everyone feels like a kid.”

For more information, call 270-781-7973.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
The Burns
To Love and to Hold: Couple marries at Med Center after mother in law is admitted to hospital
Manufacturer to locate in western Kentucky, create 150 jobs

Latest News

Kentucky high school seniors to get a free ACT retake day
Some showers today, dry for the weekend
Some showers today, dry for the weekend
court gavel
Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution
Road Closure
Road Closure