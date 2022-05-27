Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wathetta Buford

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

There are certain people in the community that make impacts that inspire others.

Wathetta Buford is a well-known figure in the Bowling Green community.

“I am chair of the Human Rights Commission, have been the chair for several years, been a member of the commission for a long time. I’m a member of the Fairview Health Center Board, past chair of that board, been a member of Fairview for quite a while, on the Martin Luther King Planning Committee, on the Trailblazer committee, I’m sure I can think of everything that I do, I’m active in my church,” explained Wathetta Buford on all the activities she’s a part of.

“She’s been involved tremendously in activities in Bowling Green, and she relates to people very well. She’s community-centered and she’s done a lot of work to make an impact on the Bowling Green community,” adds Alice Waddell, a friend of Wathetta’s.

From the different committees to teaching, Wathetta is also involved with the African American Museum, which aims to preserve contributions African-Americans have made to Bowling Green and the south-central Kentucky area.

“I’m the only person that’s at the museum currently, I started out as a board member, and they needed somebody to be there a couple of hours. So I’m the one that was chosen. And I’m the project manager for the African American Museum,” says Buford.

Those who have worked with Wathetta are inspired by her determination.

“I want people in the community to get involved in their community,” Wathetta adds.

“We do appreciate all her hard work and the contributions that she’s made to our community,” said Alice Waddell.

“She’s a mentor and a good friend. She’s a wealth of information. She’s involved in several community activities. So she knows everybody and everybody knows Miss Wathetta,” added Felicia Bland, a friend of Wathetta.

