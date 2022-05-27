Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Wathetta Buford

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Watheta Bufford
By Ana Medina
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

There are certain people in the community that make impacts that inspire others.

Wathetta Buford is a well-known figure in the Bowling Green community.

“I am chair of the Human Rights Commission, have been the chair for several years, been a member of the commission for a long time. I’m a member of the Fairview Health Center Board, past chair of that board, been a member of Fairview for quite a while, on the Martin Luther King Planning Committee, on the Trailblazer committee, I’m sure I can think of everything that I do, I’m active in my church,” explained Wathetta Buford on all the activities she’s a part of.

“She’s been involved tremendously in activities in Bowling Green, and she relates to people very well. She’s community-centered and she’s done a lot of work to make an impact on the Bowling Green community,” adds Alice Waddell, a friend of Wathetta’s.

From the different committees to teaching, Wathetta is also involved with the African American Museum, which aims to preserve contributions African-Americans have made to Bowling Green and the south-central Kentucky area.

“I’m the only person that’s at the museum currently, I started out as a board member, and they needed somebody to be there a couple of hours. So I’m the one that was chosen. And I’m the project manager for the African American Museum,” says Buford.

Those who have worked with Wathetta are inspired by her determination.

“I want people in the community to get involved in their community,” Wathetta adds.

“We do appreciate all her hard work and the contributions that she’s made to our community,” said Alice Waddell.

“She’s a mentor and a good friend. She’s a wealth of information. She’s involved in several community activities. So she knows everybody and everybody knows Miss Wathetta,” added Felicia Bland, a friend of Wathetta.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

View From The Hill: Third generation police officer sworn in at WKU Police Department
The Burns
To Love and to Hold: Couple marries at Med Center after mother in law is admitted to hospital
Photo: Western Kentucky University/www.wku.edu
WKU Upward Bound awarded $2.1 million federal grant
Hopkins Co. church hands out free baby formula to families in need
Hopkins Co. church hands out free baby formula to families in need