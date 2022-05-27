Advertisement

Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.(nomadsoulphotos via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Consumers in the U.S. might be finally able to catch a break when it comes to some big-ticket items.

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, report a high inventory of products like TVs, furniture and clothing.

The companies said they need to make space for some new items. So, that means they’ll be marking down prices to boost sales.

This announcement is a big change from last year when discounts on large products were rare due to a low supply with slowdowns at ports and production bottlenecks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022.
Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe
FILE - Christopher Rosa Cruz installs a large banner at the site of the Champlain Towers South...
Florida condo collapse settlement reached, tops $1 billion
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
Greenwood High School JROTC Cadets Commemorate Memorial Day
Greenwood High School JROTC Cadets Commemorate Memorial Day
Hindu Temple Holds Ribbon Cutting and Opens its Doors to the Public
Hindu Temple Holds Ribbon Cutting and Opens its Doors to the Public