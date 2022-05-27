Advertisement

Kentucky coal firm held in contempt over West Virginia mine pollution

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the ruling last week against Lexington Coal Company.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the company did not follow a court order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.

Chambers says he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days.

Environmental groups allege the company discharged pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.

