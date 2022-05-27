Advertisement

KY 3240 Intersection in Downtown Russellville Set for Temporary Closure

By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A pavement and sidewalk improvement project will temporarily close the KY 3240 9th Street intersection with Main Street in the City of Russellville.

The closure is expected to begin Tuesday, May 31, and the expected reopening is on June 10th.

Motorists should seek an alternate route and add extra travel time. Message boards notifying motorists are in place.

The closure is necessary so crews can perform upgrades to the current pavement structure and construct new sidewalk ramps. The pavement upgrades will improve ride quality by removing the current rutting taking place on the roadway.

Once construction is complete at the KY 3240 and Main Street intersection, crews will work on similar improvements to the KY 3240 and KY 2146 intersections. That intersection will remain open with only lane closures in place.

